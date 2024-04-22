© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Alabama Pro-Abortion Ad
Officer: “Miss.. I’m gonna need you to take a pregnancy test” 🤦🏻♂️
I love how they’ve created this entire genre of words they use to cover-up their satanic crimes.
Why is abortion called, “Reproductive Care” anyway if they’re trying to prevent people from reproducing?
It should be called “Destructive Care”.