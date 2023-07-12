Matt Gaetz: 'American weakness emerged from Joe Biden's weakness'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Matt Gaetz joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to weigh in on President Biden's NATO stance, Saudi Arabia laughing at President Biden, and the damage President Biden has done to the U.S. dollar.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html