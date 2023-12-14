Biden Accidentally Finds a Solution - For Ukraine to Fix the US Southern Border

Biden looked back at his notes and corrected himself.
From RT
Joe Biden has
rubbed his remaining brain cell together and come up with a solution
to America’s non-existent southern border: Ukraine. Speaking at a
news conference to celebrate Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s
latest trip to the American taxpayer’s wallet, Biden, clearly
reading from his notes, said ‘And I have repeatedly made clear,
from our first day in office, we also need Ukraine to make changes to
fix the broken immigration system here.’
Confusing his confusion into a state of even more confused confusion, Biden went back to his notes. ‘We also need Congress to make changes to fix the broken immigration system here,’ he corrected. To be honest, we think the first option is far more likely.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.