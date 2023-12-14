Biden Accidentally Finds a Solution - For Ukraine to Fix the US Southern Border

Biden looked back at his notes and corrected himself.

From RT

Joe Biden has rubbed his remaining brain cell together and come up with a solution to America’s non-existent southern border: Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference to celebrate Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s latest trip to the American taxpayer’s wallet, Biden, clearly reading from his notes, said ‘And I have repeatedly made clear, from our first day in office, we also need Ukraine to make changes to fix the broken immigration system here.’



Confusing his confusion into a state of even more confused confusion, Biden went back to his notes. ‘We also need Congress to make changes to fix the broken immigration system here,’ he corrected. To be honest, we think the first option is far more likely.