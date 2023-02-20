© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
18/2/23. Oxford. Thousands of people from all over the UK joined locals, and various groups, to march through Oxford to protest 15 minute cities. The mood was very joyful, despite ANTIFA's threats to disrupt the event. The whole march went as planned & the response from the Oxford locals was very supportive.