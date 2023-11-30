BIDEN Being Bizarre - said to a Factory Worker - ..."he has the Code to Blow Up the World"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden said he has the code to "blow up the world."
“Listen, my Marine is carrying this [nuclear briefcase]. He has the code to blow up the world. You don’t have nuclear weapons in your hands, do you?” - this is how the US President joked with a factory worker holding factory equipment in his hands.