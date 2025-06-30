The Samson Option makes Israel the biggest nuclear threat on earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Samson Option is Israel's deterrence strategy of massive retaliation with nuclear weapons as a "last resort" against a country whose military has invaded and/or destroyed much of Israel. The name is a reference to the biblical Israelite judge Samson who pushed apart the pillars of a Philistine temple, bringing down the roof and killing himself and thousands of Philistines who had captured him
Mirrored - Candy
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
ttps://christs.net/
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/