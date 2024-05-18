© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To me, one of the most frustrating areas of a man’s walk with Christ is being exposed to women who claim Christ yet think it is their God-given right to get others salivating over their physical appearance. It is not. Luke 17:1-3a makes this abundantly clear: Don’t tempt others!
#Humility, #LoveOthers, #DontTemptOthers