X22 REPORT Ep 3122b- The [DS] Is Losing Public Opinion, Panic In DC, Year Of The Boomerang
109 views • 07/25/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3122b - July 24, 2023

The [DS] Is Losing In The Court Of Public Opinion, Panic In DC, Year Of The Boomerang

The [DS] is now on trial, the are being judged by we the people, it is the court of public opinion, this is the highest court and the [DS] is panicking about this. Everything they tried to do to Trump is now boomeranging on them and they cannot stop it. In the end the people will demand military tribunals.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
