Nurse killed by Pfizer VAXX poison injections

Margaret Deiss
(Dec. 2022) 🇺🇸 Tennessee
“Family and friends are mourning the death of Maggie Deiss who passed away unexpectedly on December 27th, 2022, at her home in Nashville, Tennessee. Maggie Deiss died from an unknown cause, according to her family. The medical nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center was announced dead on the official social media pages of multiple individuals who described her as an angel, a caring and selfless person ever known.”
Mirrored - bootcamp