Candace Owens says she got a call from President Trump urging her to stop talking about Brigitte Macron

Candace Owens says she got a personal call from President Trump urging her to stop talking about Brigitte Macron.

According to Owens, Trump told her he had seen Brigitte up close and was convinced “she looked like a woman.”

He claimed Emmanuel Macron was stalling peace talks over the Ukraine-Russia war unless Owens backed off the topic.

She says Trump even offered to appear on her podcast if she agreed to stand down.

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1939869471046283304

FULL : BREAKING NEWS! I’ve Been Keeping A Secret. | Candace Ep 208 :

https://rumble.com/v6vjf71-breaking-news-ive-been-keeping-a-secret.-candace-ep-208.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

