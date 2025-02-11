© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He Came to Set the Captives Free: Training Starts (Chapter 4a)
Revelation 2:24 CEB
[24] As for the rest of you in Thyatira—those of you who don’t follow this teaching and haven’t learned the so-called “deep secrets” of Satan—I won’t burden you with anything else.
#RebeccaBrown #freedom #witchcraft #Jesus