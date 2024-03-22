Reptilian Underground Bases, Startgates & Abductions - David Eckhart Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/03/22/reptilian-bases-abductions-stargates/





David Eckhart is a long time Reptilian Abductee who has had many encounters with the reptilians as well as ET and Subterranean Species which seem to be subservient to the reptilians. David has been taken to the reptilian underground bases many times. He has seen reptilians and other entities enter into his house through a portal entry and has been taken through the portal and also what he feels is a Stargate. David has been taken to the Moon and also to another place which had a tropical environment where he encountered Frog Like Humanoids.





In Part 1 David Eckhart returns to the Cosmic Switchboard Show to talk about his experiences with reptilians and of being taken into their underground lair.





In Part 2 David Eckhart does a deep dive into the subject of reptilians, human harvesting and underground bases.