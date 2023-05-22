WE ARE READY RALLY - Coolangatta/Tweed Heads, Australia. 20 May 2023 - Dave Oneegs.

At the We Are Ready Rally in Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia. 20th May, 2023.





On the imaginary line between the two imaginary, corrupt and illegitimate states of Queensland and New South Wales.





Dave Oneegs, as Debra said..."needs no introduction"





Regardless of what you think of the man, he has stayed true to his beliefs and never once wavered during this whole shit show, despite being constantly trolled and harassed by the Mainstream Media Scabs and the Globalist Grubbament*.





Here he gives the crowd a good work out, and his favourite celebrity chef show is not Pete Evans, it's Cooking With Bat Shit Crazies.





https://t.me/daveoneegsauschat





http://www.Oneegs.com





* Side note: In Qld it's only half a grubbament, because there's no upper house, no senate, no checks and balances in this fake State. Every law enacted in the 'Sunshine State' while it has been this way can, and should be considered null and void. The Banana Bender Government is the only "State" Government in this land that does NOT have an Upper House.





Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





