The Perfect Triangle #161 - 08 September 2023 - Guest: Pastor Eli James

The courageous true Christian and insightful author Eli James returns for his monthly appearance to discuss the latest release of his seminal book “The Great Impersonation.” Who really are God’s Chosen? Who are the perfidious children of satan?
https://www.moneytreepublishing.com/shop/the-great-impersonation