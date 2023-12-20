Create New Account
2 Guys Drinking Coffee w/ Special Guest, Freedom Fighter Christie Hutcherson
Published 2 months ago

Almost a full year ago, on 12/28/22 we had a special guest on to tell us about issues at the Southern border and human trafficking. That guest was Christie Hutcherson, founder, and president of WFFA (Women Fighting for America).


We are honored to have Christie back with us to get an update on what she has been doing in the last year and to talk about a new project she is involved with.

