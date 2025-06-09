BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Amazing Facts about Penetcost you never learned in Sunday School
Heart of the Tribe
Heart of the Tribe
106 followers
1
13 views • 3 months ago

Why is Shavout pertinent to our lives today? In this video I discuss one aspect of the Ruach Ha-Kodesh the Holy Spirit's breath of counsel in our lives.



For books and Oils and Ministry Information please visit www.heartofthetribe.org

Heart of the Tribe Telegram Channel Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribe

Heart of the Tribe Telegram Group Link: https://t.me/+Vd81uaq_D4YyOWI5

To reach Chelle: [email protected]

If you would like to support my ministry efforts:

Zelle is best simply send money by using my email: [email protected]

Another avenue is to visit my Buy Me a Cup of Coffee site

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez

Want to learn more about Ancient Hebrew Pictographs? Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...

Keywords
holy spiritfeastcounselholy ghostruach hakodeshshavuothetsahlev 23penetcost
