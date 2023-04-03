This month, livestock will receive mRNA injections - 6G: The Next Horizon

In this video:POISONING OF **OUR FOOD** BEGINS THIS MONTH - mRNA Going into Cows and Pigs (Hal Turner)

Huawei "6G: The Next Horizon Huawei's mission

Chronovisor: The Vatican's Secret Device to See Through Time (The Why Files)

Scientists Say There's an 'Anti-Universe' Running Backward in Time

Large Hadron Collider could be world’s first time machine

Scientists and the pride of man





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Livestock_mRNA_6G.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com