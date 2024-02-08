Nobody ever had to teach a child to lie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why is that? How do children know instinctively to lie ... but have to be taught to tell the truth?
Because the Christians were right. Original sin is also objectively reality. Every human being is programmed to choose bad over good. To choose what is wrong (leftism) over what is right (conservatism).