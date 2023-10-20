BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Michael Yon - What's Heading This Way, PostScript Interview with John Petersen
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
46 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
482 views • 10/20/2023

Futurist John L. Petersen, interviews combat correspondent Michael Yon.

Michael and John discuss what is going on with the sate of the world right now as the global situation is being rearranged.

The foundation of demographics, within the United States, Europe, and Japan, is changing as the intentional facilitation of migration is increasing.

Could this be compared to the fall of Rome?


Michael Yon is a seasoned combat correspondent and former Green Beret. He has been reporting on world events firsthand for two decades. Learn more about Michael at MichaelYon.com.


Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!


Keywords
immigrationgeopoliticsdemographicmichael yondarien gap
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy