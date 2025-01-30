Greater Israel & Using Biblical Prophecies to Destroy the World - Simon Roche Part 4 of 4

Part 4 of 4. On Jan. 13, 2025, Simon Roche, the spokesman for the Suidlanders of South Africa, discussed the prophecies of Nicolaas von Rensberg, particularly regarding World War III. He highlighted the Talmudic belief in 28 epochs for mankind over 6,000 years, with the current epoch being the epoch of war, leading to the epoch of peace in 2026. Roche detailed the prophecy of a cataclysmic war culminating in 12 minutes, causing global depopulation and leading to Jewish dominance. He also discussed the concept of Greater Israel, extending from the Red Sea to the Euphrates, and the strategic importance of territorial control. Roche mentioned the potential impact of Poseidon torpedoes on the UK and the geopolitical implications of these prophecies.





Nicolaas von Rensberg's Prophecies

Simon Roche expresses gratitude for the exposure and mentions their long-term collaboration. Brian Ruhe highlights the accuracy of von Renzberg's prophecies, noting his predictions of World Wars I, II, and III.

Greater Israel and Jewish Beliefs

Simon explains the Jewish belief in 28 epochs for mankind over 6000 years, with the current year being 5785, indicating the end is near.

Simon describes the epoch of war and the epoch of peace, outlining the events leading up to the epoch of peace, including the Messiah's arrival.

Simon details the cataclysmic war, global depopulation, and the significance of the Third Temple and the Dome of the Rock mosque.

Messianic Expectations and Noahide Laws

Simon discusses the Noahide laws, which will be compulsory after the Jewish people gain power.

Simon mentions a rabbi, Daniel Glutstein, who supports the necessity of miscegenation under the Noahide laws.

Simon elaborates on the concept of Greater Israel, which has never existed but is believed to extend from the Red Sea to the Euphrates.

Current Geopolitical Situation and Prophecies

Simon describes recent geopolitical events, including Israel's actions in Syria and the significance of Mount Hermon.

Simon emphasizes the importance of occupying certain territories to fulfill the prophecies of Greater Israel.

Simon discusses the potential for future conflicts and the strategic importance of various regions.

Historical Context and Prophetic Interpretations

Brian asks about the feasibility of a 12-minute war, given the advancements in technology since the prophecy was made.

Simon explains the historical context of the prophecy, mentioning Rabbi Eliyahu of Vilna and his interpretation of the Talmud.

Simon discusses the general understanding among rabbis that the final war will be cataclysmic and last 12 minutes.

Modern Implications and Technological Capabilities

Simon speculates on the possibility of a nuclear missile exchange causing global devastation.

Simon mentions von Rensberg's prophecy that the weapons would be too horrible to describe.

Simon discusses the potential for a tsunami caused by Poseidon torpedoes, which could submerge the UK.

Russia and Global Control

Simon discusses the prophecy that Russia will be obliterated, aligning with current geopolitical strategies.

Simon mentions the Kalergi Plan and the desire to break up Russia for control by global elites.

Simon highlights the influence of AIPAC and the control over Congress in the USA.

Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Brian thanks Simon Roche for the information and expresses interest in future discussions.

Simon mentions the significance of the upcoming year and the potential for major geopolitical changes.

Brian and Simon exchange farewells, with Simon expressing hope to continue the conversation in the future.

