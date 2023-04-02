© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Proverbs Give Prudence, Knowledge And Discretion.
Proverbs 1:4 (NIV).
4) for giving prudence to those who are simple,
knowledge and discretion to the young—
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The youth need to increase in knowledge.
Both simple and the young need discretion.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3bzhjmdv
#giving #prudence #those #simple #knowledge #discretion #young