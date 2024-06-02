Prepping For WW3 Or Micronova?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to Revelation 7:16, our greatest fears coming out of the Great Tribulation will be hunger, thirst for water, the sun falling on us (UV) and burning heat.
However, most pundits believe WW3 is the next event on the horizon.
In this video we'll list the top plagues and their timing.
The sun will be our greatest enemy according to the Bible and selected prophets.
According to our sources, WW3 will arrive just as Yeshua arrives.
Let's analyze the data.