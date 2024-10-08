The Russian Army is successfully developing its offensive in different directions, surprising the Armed Forces of Ukraine with new assaults.

On the night of October 7, Russian forces launched another wave of precision strikes throughout Ukraine. A series of strikes were recorded in Kiev and the surrounding region. One of the targets was reportedly the Vasilkov airfield. The notorious Starokontantinov military airfield in the Khmelnitsk region also came under attack. Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles reportedly struck some precious targets there.

Some industrial facilities came under missile attack in the city of Pavlograd in Dnepropetrovsk region. A large fire broke out in the area. Another large fire broke out at the destroyed fuel depot in the Sumy region.

More strikes were recorded throughout the country, including in Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernihiv, Dnepropetrovsk, as well as in the war-torn eastern and southern regions.

In their turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted Russian border regions and Crimea with drone strikes. At least 12 Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed over the peninsula last night. As a result of the attack, two fuel barrels caught fire at a fuel depot in the town of Feodosiya.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military is reaping the rewards of its strategic defeats, retreating on the battlefields, threatened with new large encirclements. Russian troops continue to advance in the Pokrovsk direction. One of the main Ukrainian strongholds of Selidovo was taken in a pincer strike. To the north, the Russian military confirmed full control of Grodovka. On the southern flank, the full control of Zhelannoe Vtoroe. Russians also took control of Tsukurino and are currently completing the mop up operations advancing to the west. To the south, the Russian army, are threatening to surround the large Ukrainian forces in the Kurahovka urban area. The Russians are grinding Ukrainian units down in a cauldron west of Nevelskoe but the Ukrainian command does not allow the doomed troops to retreat.

On the northern Donbass frontlines, Russian forces advance in the Seversk and Kupyansk directions, as well as advancing in urban battles in Toretsk. As a result of several days of bombing, Russians took back control of the ruins of the aggregate plant in Volchansk in the Kharkiv region.

New surprise victories of the Russian army were reported on the southern frontlines. The Russians are expanding their zone of control, approaching Velikaya Novoselka. On October 7, a Russian assault repelled Ukrainian forces from the village of Zolotaya Niva.

In the Zaporozhie region, battles resumed in the town of Kamenskoe located on the bank of the Kahovskoe water reservoir only 25 kilometers south of the city of Zaporozhie. After months of positional battles, Ukrainian forces attempted an assault but failed. The Russians launched a counterattack, crossed the local dam and gained a foothold, threatening the Ukrainian garrison with a further advance on its northern bank.

