The Book of Enoch – Chapter 83-90 - The Dream Visions
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Bible Study Book of Enoch
48 views • 2 months ago

Chapter 83-84 – the 1st Dream Vision: the Coming Flood

Chapter 85-88 – the 2nd Dream Vision: the Animal Apocalypse.  Enoch sees the entire future of mankind, with various people and people-groups symbolized by various animals.  We start with Adam and Eve (Ch. 85), Azazel and the Fallen Angels (Ch. 86), and Intervention by the Archangels (Ch. 87-88)

Chapter 89 – the vision continues, and prophesies on the life and times of many Biblical figures including Noah, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, Joshua, Saul, David and Solomon.  We are also given insight into the 70 Angelic Shepherds which are over the nations 

Chapter 90 – the section ends covering the rule of the 70 Shepherds, the True King coming to establish his authority, the judgement of the 70 Shepherds, and the creation of a New Heaven and a New Earth

Keywords
jesussheepisraelanimalfloodapocalypseenochvisionezradreameagleshepherdsapocryphabullsbiblestudyesdras
