The accelerating ageing among the vaxxed is shocking!

Nothing wrong with looking your age or looking old but when this happens "suddenly" it is truly shocking! I thought noticing this but wasn't sure, now it has become obvious. My uncle, active, always boasted about his athletic performances, very tall (2m8 yes, we've got some giant genes in the family!!) and muscular, now looked shriveled up, like an old grandpa. I knew he'd had non hodgekin lymphoma cut away in his cheeck not so long ago (he didn't buy into my cellphone usage on that side of his face) but didn't expect to see him this bad, limping even. He needs a new hip maybe. Likewise my aunt was stiff and maybe I was imagining this, but she seemed to have a "tic" in her face. Unvoluntary muscle twitches. My mom also now always feels tired, looks old as well, while for years she looked "the same". She also has eye problems for a while now for which I bought her Astaxanthin. She'd had many tests done but the only one worthwile would be the D-dymer test to check for blood clotting. Ofcourse she's in denial, doesn't want to know, and acts like everything is okay. This is so hard to see my family get this bad. I thought I'd share my grief, anger, helpless feeling of not being listened to, always labeled conspiracy theorist. But the only difference between conspiracy theory and conspiracy fact is time, and time seems to be accelerating....