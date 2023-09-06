The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 258 - Cosmogenesis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The purpose of this video is to present a documentary video titled,
“Helio Sorcery” which covers the history of how the Globe Earth Lie was
inserted into the consciousness of mankind over a period of 500 years.
This 143 min easy to listen to video is the best factual video on this
subject that i have seen to date according to my 10 years of research.
There is no sensationalism, false doctrine and it is produced extremely
well without being slick. The video was produced by a website called
“Earthen Vessels” which is a Seventh Day Adventist ministry. I approve
of this video BUT do NOT endorse any SDA doctrine promoted in other
videos by this website. If this documentary contained any false doctrine
i would not be sharing it with anyone. Do not be led astray by false
teaching found on this website!
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
