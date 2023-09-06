The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 258 - Cosmogenesis

The purpose of this video is to present a documentary video titled, “Helio Sorcery” which covers the history of how the Globe Earth Lie was inserted into the consciousness of mankind over a period of 500 years. This 143 min easy to listen to video is the best factual video on this subject that i have seen to date according to my 10 years of research. There is no sensationalism, false doctrine and it is produced extremely well without being slick. The video was produced by a website called “Earthen Vessels” which is a Seventh Day Adventist ministry. I approve of this video BUT do NOT endorse any SDA doctrine promoted in other videos by this website. If this documentary contained any false doctrine i would not be sharing it with anyone. Do not be led astray by false teaching found on this website! Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Ten Pages - 270 Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series facebook.com/william.boot.7 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling 2 Backup Channel BitChute - Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3

