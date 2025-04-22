1970: Top Ten Nebraska Football Red White Spring Games - Number 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Lincoln’s cool spring air, 20,000 fans roared as Nebraska’s Red squad crushed White, igniting dreams of gridiron glory. Gritty runs and fierce tackles hinted at a historic season, uniting the heartland in quiet anticipation. Under Memorial Stadium’s glow, a championship spark flickered, promising Husker greatness.
Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#NebraskaFootball #RedWhiteGame #HuskerNation #1970Champions #Cornhuskers