PEOPLE HATE REASON!

5 April 2024 Friday Night Live!





In this episode of Friday Night Live, we delve into the discrepancies between cinematic portrayals of invincible superheroes in warfare and the stark realities of combat. We discuss the dangers of glorifying invincibility, emphasizing the unpredictability and grim consequences of conflict. Navigating through themes of war propaganda and societal challenges, we reflect on personal battles and caution against fruitless debates with individuals resistant to reason. Encouraging critical thinking and self-exploration, we challenge the audience to engage thoughtfully in discussions while acknowledging the limitations of engaging with those who reject evidence and reason.





