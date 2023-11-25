Banned by YouTube - Jack Heart - MK Ultra and Biological Weapons (March 2016)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👉 This interview was originally uploaded to YouTube in March 2016 and removed on November 24, 2023 (7+ years later).
🔗 Jack's links:
🖥️ Jack's website: https://jackheartblog.org/wp/
🎤 Jack's podcasts: https://jackheartblog.org/wp/category/podcasts
Please support Sage of Quay™ Radio:
* Sage of Quay Hub Website: http://www.sageofquay.com/
* Sage of Quay blog: https://sageofquaynews.blogspot.com/
* Mike's music: http://laboroflovemusic.com/