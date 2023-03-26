DR. JERRY AND JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG INTRODUCE HOMELIFE COMMUNITY FOR ADULTS WITH AUTISM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
March 24, 2023
It’s among the greatest worry of every Autism Parent: “What happens to my child when I am gone?” One specialist believes he has the answer. Pediatrician Dr. Jerry Kartzinel is joined by Celebrity Warrior Mom Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg to introduce the Home Life Community for Adults with Autism and other Special Needs. For more information, or to donate to this effort, go to www.homelifecommunity.org.
#HomeLifeCommunity #Autism #NonSpeakers #DrJerry #JennyMcCarthyWahlberg
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2emi8k-dr.-jerry-and-jenny-mccarthy-wahlberg-introduce-homelife-community-for-adul.html