HOLLYWOOD IS BRAINWASHING YOU | Mike Smith with Emerald Robinson
Mike Smith with Emerald Robinson  |  HOLLYWOOD IS BRAINWASHING YOU

A new documentary from Mike Smith, the producer/director of "Out of Shadows" elaborates of the marriage of Hollywood and US intelligence. "Into the Light" is raising some tough questions about how what we see and here on the silver screen affects our belief system.


hollywoodpsy opsout of shadowsmike smithemerald robinsonabsolute truthmedia fake newsinto the light

