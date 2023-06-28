BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep. 3103b - [DS] Attacks Failing, Trump Confirms The [DS] Exists & Their Reign Is Coming To An End
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
0
79 views • 06/28/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3103b - June 27, 2023

[DS] Attacks Failing, Trump Confirms The [DS] Exists & Their Reign Is Coming To An End


The [DS] is failing, their attacks are not working. The [DS] has released an audio recording of Trump discussing classified docs, but he never mentioned classified docs. Trump most likely set them up. Trump lets the people know that the [DS] is real and soon their reign will be coming to an end. Trump has them where he wants them and the following the path to war, which is the final battle.


Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
