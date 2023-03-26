BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Spreading some love this Sunday ❤
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
319 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
224 views • 03/26/2023

This video I put on youtube has been blocked for users in Russia. Is it because of the so-called war? It was not about copyright said the warning. 

It's a song about love for Gods' sake! 

Francis Cabrel - Je t'aimais, je t'aime et je t'aimerai

I always loved you, still do and will always love you. 

This is one of my favourite french songs and the lyrics are about seeing love in the smallest things. Even in this world full of regret (sin) and false promises, there will always be dreams and my love for you. 

🙏💕

Maybe I'll get another cheezy award for this song 😂🤣😂🤣🎤💯

Keywords
amouraimeaimaisaimeraifrancis cabrel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy