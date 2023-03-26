Spreading some love this Sunday ❤

This video I put on youtube has been blocked for users in Russia. Is it because of the so-called war? It was not about copyright said the warning.

It's a song about love for Gods' sake!

Francis Cabrel - Je t'aimais, je t'aime et je t'aimerai

I always loved you, still do and will always love you.

This is one of my favourite french songs and the lyrics are about seeing love in the smallest things. Even in this world full of regret (sin) and false promises, there will always be dreams and my love for you.

🙏💕

Maybe I'll get another cheezy award for this song 😂🤣😂🤣🎤💯