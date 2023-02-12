© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇯🇵 Japan Will Allow Self-Driving Delivery Robots to Roam Its Streets to Combat Labour Shortages
Amid labour shortages and problems of rural isolation, Japan is relaxing its traffic laws to allow autonomous delivery robots to take to the streets.
🔗 Source
https://www.euronews.com/next/2023/02/12/japan-will-allow-self-driving-delivery-robots-to-roam-its-streets-to-combat-labour-shortag