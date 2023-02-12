BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🇯🇵 Japan Will Allow Self-Driving Delivery Robots to Roam Its Streets to Combat Labour Shortages Amid labour shortages and problems of rural isolation, Japan is relaxing its traffic laws to allow
100 views • 02/12/2023

🇯🇵 Japan Will Allow Self-Driving Delivery Robots to Roam Its Streets to Combat Labour Shortages

Amid labour shortages and problems of rural isolation, Japan is relaxing its traffic laws to allow autonomous delivery robots to take to the streets.

🔗 Source

https://www.euronews.com/next/2023/02/12/japan-will-allow-self-driving-delivery-robots-to-roam-its-streets-to-combat-labour-shortag


