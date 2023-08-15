X22 REPORT Ep 3139b - Trump Confirms He Is Exposing The [DS] System, Patriots Have The Ball The Entire Time

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical Ep 3139b - August 14, 2023

Trump Confirms He Is Exposing The [DS] System, Patriots Have The Ball The Entire Time





The patriots are now putting on a show of all shows. The [DS] players have been stripped of their roles and the people can see their true agenda. They can see how they don't follow the rule of law, how they don't care about the constitution. They see the two tiered justice system. Trump confirms that he is exposing it all, he is showing the corruption and is showing what the [DS] system really is. Patriots have had the ball the entire time.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





