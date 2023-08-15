X22 REPORT Ep 3139b - Trump Confirms He Is Exposing The [DS] System, Patriots Have The Ball The Entire Time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical Ep 3139b - August 14, 2023
Trump Confirms He Is Exposing The [DS] System, Patriots Have The Ball The Entire Time
The patriots are now putting on a show of all shows. The [DS] players have been stripped of their roles and the people can see their true agenda. They can see how they don't follow the rule of law, how they don't care about the constitution. They see the two tiered justice system. Trump confirms that he is exposing it all, he is showing the corruption and is showing what the [DS] system really is. Patriots have had the ball the entire time.
