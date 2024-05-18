Wreckage of a fourth American MQ-9 Reaper lands in Ma'rib Yemen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American MQ-9 Reaper UAV leaves debris after being shot down by #houthi AnsarAllah air defenses and crashing to the ground in Ma'rib Governorate, eastern Yemen. This is the fourth drone to be neutralized since November 2023 and the unmanned aircraft was in a condition of minor damage despite being hit by a locally produced surface-to-air missile.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/