STEVE BAKER: WHAT REALLY HAPPENED

The same tyranny which forced untold millions of Americans the greatest lie to voluntarily have themselves injected with a bio weapon Is now trying to suppress all free speech, all truth in the media! This is the biggest threat we face now, not only as a nation, but as a society!

An American journalist covering January 6th and the oathkeepers trial, provided factual evidence of perjury and lies from the department of Justice.

Because of this journalists integrity, he has now been arrested on, 4-misdemeanor charges, but was actually leg shackled and handcuffed with media coverage! Since when has anyone, charged with a misdemeanor, been handcuffed, leg shackled, or both.

This is a chilling account of how this administration is weaponizing the department of Justice for its own political agendas!

The account of what happened to this journalist is along the lines of what happened to honest journalists in the Soviet Union, communist China and North Korea! Why is it happening in the United States of America, or worse yet, why is it being allowed to happen in the United States of America?