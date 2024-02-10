WATCH THE NEW COSTA RICA REAL ESTATE SHOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So many of you have questions about Costa Rican real estate and I really wish I had the time to answer every single one of you personally but I can make it easy for everyone involved, please watch
THE REAL ESTATE SHOW
With Kevin J Johnston every Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. eastern time live on
#CostaRica #SanJose #Canada #realestate #realtor #Realty #buyingahouse #homesforsale #Jaco #Quepos #Uvita #ManuelAntonio