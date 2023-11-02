Global health or hidden agendas? Let's dive deep.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James Roguski (Author, Researcher)
(310) 619-3055
Exit The W.H.O.
www.ExitTheWHO.COM
James Roguski is a researcher, author, natural health proponent, and activist who believes that the old systems are rightfully crumbling, so we must build their replacements quickly. In March 2022, James uncovered documents regarding proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and was instrumental in raising awareness about them. James is now doing everything possible to expose the WHO's hidden agenda behind their proposed "pandemic agreement" as well as the WHO's ongoing attempts to amend the International Health Regulations. James' vision for the future can be summarized by the phrase: "Out of the WHO and in with the NEW. “Attempts to amend the International Health Regulations. James' vision for the future can be summarized by the phrase: "Out of the WHO and in with the NEW."
WHO- World Health Organization
Conflict in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory (which side are they on?)
https://www.who.int/
www.registertovote.ca.gov
CDC Foundation
https://www.cdc.gov/about/business/cdcfoun.htm#:~:text=Because%20CDC%20is%20a%20federal,broader%20scientific%20community%20for%20review.
VIDEO- Dr. Phil Guest (https://youtube.com/shorts/EeaEIuWBjQU?si=JSFsWHQsDTzTkHMR)
International Health Regulations
https://www.who.int/health-topics/international-health-regulations#tab=tab_1
H.R. 79 (IH) - WHO Withdrawal Act
https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/BILLS-118hr79ih
The Do Not Talk website and store.
https://www.do-not-talk.com
Help contribute to the Do Not Talk channel Give Send Go Fund Raising: https://givesendgo.com/G3F3W
Buy American, support American.
https://www.tomahawkswitch.com/charlee
Video:
Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/donottalk
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@donottalk
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/donottalk
Gab: https://gab.com/donottalk
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DoNotTalk:6
Podcast sites:
iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-charlee-simons-presents-do-96898396/
Buzzsprouts: https://donottalk.buzzsprout.com/
Podbean: https://donottalk.podbean.com/
Social Media:
X: https://twitter.com/DoNotTalkCS
Locals: notalk.locals.com
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/do_not_talk
Truth Social: @DONOTTALK
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/
CharLee email: [email protected]
Kirk email: [email protected]