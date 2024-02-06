It Is Far Worse Than Anticipated

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You can’t call this thing a border security bill.
It’s a total betrayal of the American people.
What to call it?
* Border processing bill
* Immigration processing bill
* [Bidan]’s border bail-out
* War funding bill
The full episode is linked below.
Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (5 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4bm7il-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-2-5-24.html