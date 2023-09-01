BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
15 Minute Maui - The Criminal Destruction of Maui and the NWO Attempt to now Steal the People's Land
America at War
68 views • 09/01/2023

PLEASE LIKE & SHARE! 

Can we "prove" Maui was attacked?NO, but anyone with any common sense KNOWS with 99.99% certainty that it was


Spread the word about this criminal conspiracy!

It's time to put the NWO down folks!
This criminal behavior cannot be tolerated any longer!

It will be YOUR HOUSE NEXT!
It's time for the MANY to stand against the FEW!

This information and part of the video came from Alchematron on Rumble
https://rumble.com/v3dcf28-testimony-regarding-lahaina-smart-city-by-gary-cordery.html

Former candidate for Governor of Hawaii Gary Cordery questions controversial Lahaina Smart City plan. Testimony at “Build Beyond Barriers” (Build Back Better?) meeting at Hawaii State Capitol August 29, 2023.
References

Hele Mai Maui 2040 | Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization
https://www.mauimpo.org/hele-mai-maui-2040

Emergency Proclamation Relating To Housing Governor Josh Green
https://governor.hawaii.gov/chiefhousingofficer/emergency-proclamation-relating-to-housing

Emergency Proclamation Relating To Housing July 17, 2023 PDF
https://governor.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/2307072-1.pdf

Green’s Anti-Housing Proclamation Threatens Land, Culture, Locals, and the Future of our Children
https://sierraclubhawaii.org/blog/housing-aug-2023

Governor's Housing Proclamation Draws Skeptical Response From Oahu Officials
https://www.civilbeat.org/2023/07/governors-housing-proclamation-draws-skeptical-response-from-oahu-officials

Complete video
https://www.youtube.com/live/Lziklh5PeK8?si=NaBtAQSHWVgyJYmL

Build Beyond Barriers Also = bbb = 666

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker

BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/

RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw

Social Media

GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503

Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/

Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw

I don’t do this for money, but rather to share the truth
But if you feel so inclined, you can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
At this point I can use all the help that I can get

Keywords
crimepolicegovernmentnwolawhawaiimauicourtswef
Related videos
