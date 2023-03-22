Will Robert Malone take the DOMANE Challenge? | GEORGE WEBB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will Robert Malone take the DOMANE Challenge?
Oh yeah, Robert Redfield, ex-Director of the CDC, admits that the pandemic started in Wuhan in September. I think I have three or four books out there in 2020 and 2021 saying that. The date is going to de September 11th, 2019. And I believe Shuang Sarah Wu’s 2018 Johnson Controls patents point to the Wuhan Lab was “practice” for American hospitals.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1638347551450562561