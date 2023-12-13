Today, UN General Assembly Won the Votes to Demand a Humanitarian Cease-Fire in Gaza - BUT, the passage is NON-BINDING Resolution - Like it Faced US Opposition Last Week

The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to demand a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza in a strong demonstration of global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel, the United States, Czech Republic, Austria, and 6 others voted against the resolution while 23 abstained.

The United Nations on Tuesday called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with more than three-quarters of the General Assembly supporting the resolution that was previously vetoed by the United States in the Security Council last week. Unlike in the Security Council, Washington does not have veto power in the General Assembly. The United States, along with Israel and eight other countries, voted against the draft resolution, while 23 countries abstained from the vote.

While General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, they carry significant political weight by expressing a global stance on the conflict.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated that the U.S. supports certain aspects of the resolution, such as addressing the urgent humanitarian situation in Gaza, protecting civilians, and freeing hostages. However, she also expressed concerns that a ceasefire at this time could be short-lived and potentially harmful, as it may subject Israelis to ongoing attacks and hinder Palestinians' opportunities for a better future without Hamas' influence.

An attempt by the United States to modify the resolution to condemn "the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas ... and the taking of hostages," and a separate proposal by Austria to specify that the hostages were held by Hamas, both failed to garner the required two-thirds majority support to pass.

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has voted overwhelmingly in favour of a resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in war-torn Gaza.

Tuesday’s resolution passed with 153 countries voting in favour, 23 abstaining and 10 countries voting against, including Israel and the United States. While the resolution is non-binding, it serves as an indicator of global opinion.

Tuesday’s vote comes on the heels of a failed resolution in the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, which likewise called for a humanitarian ceasefire.

The US vetoed the proposal, casting the sole dissenting vote and thereby dooming its passage. The United Kingdom, meanwhile, abstained. Unlike UNGA votes, UNSC resolutions have the power to be binding.

