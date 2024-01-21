“INVISIBILITY SUIT” developed in Russia

Via Boris "Colonel Cassad" Rozhin:



“INVISIBILITY SUIT” was developed in Russia



Russian experts have developed a camouflage suit that blurs the silhouette and provides perfect protection from thermal imaging equipment. Testing of the suit continues, work on the product is planned to be completed by the end of January.



The developer company HiderX reported that this is a completely Russian technology based on coating fabrics with a certain composition; details are not disclosed. The principle of operation is to shield the ambient temperature from the object. The suit will make it possible to effectively camouflage Russian military personnel from enemy thermal imaging equipment.



The material and technology applied to the fabric make it possible to achieve a minimum weight of the product of 350 g. The dimensions of the suit are such that it fits in a pocket.

