President Trump has welcomed South Korean President Lee Jae-myung to the White House and told the press, "We're going to have a great meeting."

I heard there are raids on churches over the last few days. Very vicious raid by the new government in South Korea.

They went into our military base and got information, they probably shouldn't have done that. I heard bad things. I don't know if it's true or not.