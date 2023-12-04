New Zealand Bombshell Covid Truth Extinguished

Two whistleblowers that were on the inside of New Zealand's Covid Vaccine rollout have been arrested for revealing the horrible truth. The statistical evidence that roughly 20% of their population was murdered by the Covid vaccines has finally been revealed. While politicians were well aware of the numbers. Gleefully pretending to be the saviours while many died as they were lied to their faces. The straw has broken the camel's back. There is no turning back from the truth of mass murder. Which only means that those responsible must continue their dark deeds.

