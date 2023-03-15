The Unjected Show #010 | Cause Unknown with Edward Dowd

Tune in every Friday night at 9pm EST at Rokfin.com/Unjected where we will be taking your calls about the unvaccinated dating scene, wild stories, dating advice and so much more! We want to hear from you! 1-833-3UNJECT ext 888 or 1-833-386-5328. Taking calls tonight. Enjoy!

Joining us today is Edward Dowd, a financial expert, former Blackrock Portfolio Manager, who has been analyzing and reporting on many of the anomalies resulting from the roll out of the mass injection campaign of the last several years, documenting his shocking findings in his new book "Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022

".

Follow and Support Edward here:

Website: https://phinancetechnologies.com/

Twitter: https://Twitter.com/EdwardEDowd

Get the book:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/store/cause-unknown-the-epidemic-of-sudden-deaths-in-2021-and-2022/

Follow the show on IG: https://Instagram.com/TheUnjectedShow

Unjected on IG: https://Instagram.com/UnjectedOfficial

Twitter: https://Twitter.com/Unjected

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/TheUnjected

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/Unjected_official

Follow Shelby on IG: https://Instagram.com/UnjectedShelby_

Follow Heather on IG: https://Instagram.com/UnjectedHeather

Follow Scott:

Links: https://LibertyLinks.io/Rebunked

IG: https://Instagram.com/Rebunkednews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rebunkednews

Follow Zach:

IG: https://Instagram.com/UnfitStatesman

Twittter: https://Twitter.com/UnfitStatesman