Living Exponentially: Sandy Schutlz & Mark Sanderson - Justice For Josh

Sandy Schultz, the mother of Josh Conant, and Mark Sanderson, Josh's uncle, sat down with Eileen to talk about Josh's tragic death and the foundation that they are creating in his honor, "The Josh's Garage."

The Josh Conant Memorial award will be presented by Josh's parents at the conclusion of the Silver Sticks Hockey Event at McMorran Center, Sunday, January 28th, 2024.





