Genuine natural cure for malignant skin cancer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My research and personal experience indicates that most claims of natural cures for cancer are not supported by proper scientific research and genuine experience. My video on this topic here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1BTOgY5kNxJ/
But my book describes a collection of synergistic techniques which cured my skin cancer including melanoma. My book is available on Amazon Books. https://www.amazon.com/Natural-Techniques-Guidelines-Curing-Melanoma/dp/B0B8XMQVXY/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1688273512&sr=1-1