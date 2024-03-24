BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Illegals in the news, Burglary Tourism, Illegals & Guns, WHO, Solar Eclipse & More!
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
4 followers
1
154 views • 03/24/2024

Illegals in the news, Burglary Tourism, Illegals & Guns, WHO, Solar Eclipse & More!


Thanks for tuning in to the behind the line podcast today's episode we're talking about Washington State no longer requires you to take the bar exam to be an attorney. Burglary tourism has become a thing in the United States. Illegals can now own firearms in the United States. Did you know that the ATF allows non immigrant aliens to buy guns? We've got some headlines from around the country about illegals in the news. Do you know who the leader of The WHO is? France is talking about sending troops to Ukraine, and the US Army has reinstated activating retirees. The April 8th solar eclipse and the bizarre response from state governments across the United States.


#behindthelinepodcast #leftcoastnews #illegals #barexam #attorney #burglarytourism #secondamendment #illegalalien #illegalsbuyguns #atf #nonmigrantaliens #illegalsinthenews #who #wholeader #France #ukrainewar #usarmy #solareclipse #solareclipse2024 #stateofemergency #news #headlinenews #societalcollapse #shtf #shtfnews #prep #prepper #preppernews #survival #areyouready

second amendmentpreppershtfborderborder crisisillegalsconservative newssolar eclipseprepukraine warconservative viewsillegals can have gunsbar examfrance troops
